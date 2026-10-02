Philadelphia weekend forecast: Cooler Saturday, showers likely Sunday

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The Brief Friday will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high near 83. A brief chance of showers arrives late Friday night before a cooler, partly sunny Saturday. Showers are likely Sunday afternoon and evening, followed by a sunnier start to next week.



A warm, mostly sunny Friday will give way to a cooler weekend in the Philadelphia area, with the best chance for rain arriving Sunday afternoon.

Friday and Friday night

What we know:

Friday’s high will reach near 83 degrees under mostly sunny skies, with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

There is a 40% chance of showers late Friday night, mainly between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain under a tenth of an inch. The low will fall to around 62.

Saturday forecast

Saturday will be partly sunny and cooler, with a high near 71. North winds will blow around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will increase Saturday night as temperatures dip to around 59.

Weather Story from NWS Philadelphia/Mt Holly

Sunday rain chances

Showers are likely after 2 p.m. Sunday, with a 60% chance of rain. The day will be cloudy with a high near 68, and rainfall totals could range from one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch.

Showers are likely to continue into Sunday evening, mainly before 8 p.m., before the chance of rain tapers off. The overnight low will be near 60.

What's next:

Mostly sunny skies return Monday, with a high near 71. Tuesday looks sunny and cooler, with a high near 62.