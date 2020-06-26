Hamilton police searching for suspect accused of robbing dollar store, gas station at gunpoint

article

Authorities in Mercer County are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Dollar General and a gas station within minutes of each other.

Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General on the 2100 block of South Broad Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday for reports of a robbery. A store employee told police that a man came behind the register, pressed a gun against the employees' hip, and demanded money from the register. The suspect fled the store with $500.

Less than 20 minutes later, officers received reports of another robbery at the Delta Gas Station on the 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue. Police say a station attendant had just finished pumping gas when an man pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the employee. The suspect stole over $800 from the station attendant and fled.

Police say the suspect in both incidents was described as a black man wearing a Temple Wrestling sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers with red soles, and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Frank Burger at 609-581-4010, Detective Chris Pullen ay 609-581-4080 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

