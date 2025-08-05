Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease on the rise: How parents can protect their children

As the back-to-school season approaches, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports an uptick in hand-foot-and-mouth disease cases among young children, more than any other summer.

This highly contagious virus is a concern for parents, but there are steps they can take to keep their children safe.

What we know:

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is most common among young children and is characterized by a rash on the hands, feet, and painful ulcers in the mouth.

"It can go on for a couple of days before you start to develop a rash... that's why they call it hand-foot-and-mouth disease," explained Dr. Mike Cirigliano.

While the disease is usually self-limited, some individuals can become very sick and require hospitalization. Dr. Mike emphasized the importance of good hand hygiene.

"Washing your hands, make sure you teach your kids how to wash their hands properly... how to stay safe and hopefully they’ll be just fine," he said.

What you can do:

Cyazia Gethers, a parent of a four-year-old, is hyper-aware of the risks.

"Keep their hands washed, make sure they aren’t putting things in their mouth," said Gethers.

With no treatment or vaccine available, parents should remain vigilant and consult their pediatrician if their child becomes ill.

Data suggests that children who attend daycare may get sick more often early on but develop better immunity later in life.

"Kids that are going to daycare, they get sick. They get viruses and then they get immunity and they’re less prone to get sick," added Dr. Mike.

As hand-foot-and-mouth disease cases rise, parents are encouraged to prioritize hygiene and stay informed about their child's health.

By taking proactive measures, families can navigate the challenges of this contagious virus and ensure a safer environment for their children.