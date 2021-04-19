Hand grenade found at Cape May, New Jersey yard sale

A small area of North Cape May, New Jersey was evacuated on Saturday after police say a hand grenade was found during a yard sale.

Lower Township police responded to the area of Shore Drive Saturday after someone reported that the unexploded grenade was found during the sale.

Police immediately evacuated the area and maintained a perimeter until the Atlantic City Police Department's Bomb Squad Unit arrived.

Members of the bomb squad removed the grenade and transported it to a secure location.

The area was reopened a short time later without further incident.

The discovery prompted Lower Township Police to remind residents that if they discover artillery, they should not touch or move it. Instead, it should be left in place for trained authorities to assess and remove.

