Have an antenna? Here’s what you need to do to keep getting FOX 29 over-the-air!

If you watch FOX 29 using an over-the-air antenna, you will need to rescan your TV on August 1st after 3 p.m., in order to continue to watch our air.

To rescan, press the “menu” button on your TV remote, then go to the channel or antenna option and select Auto Tune or Rescan.

Your TV will do the rest.

If you are a cable or satellite subscriber you won’t have to do anything.

For questions or help, go to FOX29.com or call our hotline at (215) 982.5314.

As always, you can also watch all of our newscasts live by going to our website at FOX29.com/live.

NOTE: Please avoid rescanning your TV before 3 p.m. on August 1st. You may be able to restore service by tuning your set to FOX 29 and moving your antenna around the room, as long as they have not rescanned