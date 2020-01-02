Haverford family tied up, robbed at gunpoint during home invasion on New Year's Eve

article

Authorities are investigating after three gun wielding suspects forced their way into a Haverford home and business on New Year's Eve and tied up a man and his family.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Fiji Nail Salon on the 100 block of West Eagle Road around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was entering the shared business and home when three unknown men forced him at gunpoint into the building.

Once inside, police say the suspects tied up the victim and his family and ransacked both the home and business. The suspects reportedly stole cash and jewelry before fleeing the building.

Police describe all three suspects as black men, approximately 5-feet-8 to 6-feet tall, wearing dark clothes and masks covering half of their face.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call police at 610-853-1298.

