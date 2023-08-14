Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa implores public not to visit Maui as wildfire devastation rages on

Native Hawaiian Jason Momoa is urging people not to travel to Maui amid the devastating wildfires that have left thousands homeless and the area of Lahaina irrevocably changed.

"Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI," the "Aquaman" actor implored his followers on his Instagram.

"Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply," he wrote. "Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need," he wrote, urging his followers to check specific accounts for updates and aid opportunities.

Momoa, born in Honolulu, has continued to share resources on his Instagram story as the death toll continues to rise in Maui.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: Jason Mamoa attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Ambulance" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Television personality Christina Hall also disclosed her connection to Hawaii. Taking to her Instagram story, the 40-year-old shared a Facebook post from her parents which explained they had evacuated from their home due to the wildfires.

"We are safe, have electricity and a place to stay," the HGTV-star's parents explained. "While in Lahaina area, we didn't have electricity, internet, tv and only very limited cell service. Didn't realize the extent of the devastation until this morning when I could see a bit of internet. The whole area of Lahaina Town is gone," her parents shared. "People from hotel areas are lined up by the hundreds to get on the buses that are transporting them to the airport."

An aerial view shows the historic Banyan Tree along with destroyed homes, boats, and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023.

"There is no electricity in the Lahaina area, stores and restaurants are closed. So many people have lost their homes. It took us a couple tries to get road access out. We made it. It is such a tragedy," the post concluded.

"It will certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced," Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said while touring the devastation on the historic Front Street in Lahaina. "We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding."

Over 2,000 buildings were either damaged or destroyed in West Maui, Green added, most of them being residential. Across the island, damage is estimated at close to $6 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.