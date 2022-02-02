Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM EST until THU 11:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

HBCU bomb threats prompt campuses across US to heighten police presence

By Maureen Umeh
Published 
Updated 2:37PM
Delaware
FOX 5 DC

HBCU bomb threats prompt campuses across US to heighten police presence

Historically Black colleges and universities in the D.C. region, and around the country, have increased their police presence Wednesday following a second day of targeted bomb threats.

WASHINGTON - Historically Black colleges and universities in the D.C. region, and around the country, have increased their police presence Wednesday following a second day of targeted bomb threats.

Monday's and Tuesday's threats caused class disruptions on campuses across the country.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

536ca169-00701.jpg

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and FBI, are investigating are investigating the incidents.

Officials at Howard university in the District say they received a second threat from an unidentified caller on their university phone line just before 3 a.m. Tuesday involving "multiple areas" of its campus.

82f824f2-01701.jpg

The school was put on lockdown for over two hours, and after a search, an all-clear was given when no threats were found.

Since the all clear, both campus and D.C. police, have increased their presence on campus, Umeh says.

ca3cf425-00901

Other area HBCUs, like Bowie State University, Morgan State University and UDC also received threats.

Since Monday, more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities have reported bomb threats. Law enforcement officials are working to see if the incidents are connected.