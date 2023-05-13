'He wanted to end his life': Iowa officers rescue man about to jump off bridge

Two Iowa officers are being credited for saving a man's life after they saw he was about to jump off a bridge.

Their dashcam recorded their heroic efforts.

Des Moines Police said earlier this month, officers Destiny McGinnis and Tim Morgan were patrolling when they saw an SUV pulled over with its flashing lights on the side of the road going over the bridge.

The officers saw two men standing were outside the vehicle.

"We thought they were arguing," McGinnis said in a video news release.

As soon as the officers got out of their car, one of the men climbed over top of the bridge's railing. The second man grabbed the suicidal man's leg to try and pull him back over.

The officers intervened and also grabbed the man to pull him back to safety.

"I think his shoe fell into the river when I pulled him over," McGinnis added.

The officers held the man down until medics arrived.

The man told officers he was upset that his mother had died a year ago, and he wanted to end his life.

"I wanted to cry," McGinnis continued. "I didn’t, but it made me want to because it was like this guy was so upset with everything going on that he wanted to end his life."

"And he hasn’t had the people to talk to, had the resources and just being there at the right time and being to send him with medics and provide him with the resources available, it was a good feeling," she said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.