Health department officials report probably case of monkeypox at Camden County camp

article

Officials with the Camden County Health Department have announced a probable case of monkeypox associated with a camp in Gloucester Township.

This brings the county's total to 23 cases of monkeypox.

According to health department officials, a lab test with a positive result was reported on Wednesday.

After the positive result came back, the department launched an investigation per authorities.

Officials did not say if the person who tested positive was a camper or staff.

RELATED HEADLINES

The person is isolating and officials say individuals who were in close contact have been notified.

The county has also scheduled a post-exposure prophylaxis vaccine clinic for those who were determined to have intermediate exposure.

Officials are reminding people to be vigilant to help limit the spread of the virus.

"Although this case is concerning, health officials on a county and statewide level have acted quickly to mitigate the further spread of this virus. For the public, we need residents to be vigilant about exposures and limiting the spread of this virus," Camden County Health Officer and Public Health Coordinator Dr. Paschal Nwako said. "If you believe you have been exposed to someone who has the virus call your primary care physician or the Camden County Health Department. Additionally, everyone should exercise caution when it comes to interacting with people outside of your household and stay aware of any symptoms.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills and a pimple or blister-like rash.

For more information about monkeypox, click here.