A University of Delaware employee is isolating after testing positive for moneybox, according to the school.

An announcement posted on the school's website Wednesday said, "A UD employee has been diagnosed with monkeypox. The individual is currently isolating and recovering at home."

University officials are working with the Delaware Division of Public Health as the agency works to notify those who may have had close contact with the employee.

According to the school's official academic calendar, early check-in at residence halls was Wednesday, but most students are not set to return to campus until Saturday and Sunday.

Classes are scheduled to begin on campus Thursday.