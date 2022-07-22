Health Fair and Festival to be held in Camden

article

You are invited to a Health Fair and Grand Festival in Camden, New Jersey.

Beginning at 9 a.m. and running until 10 p.m., on Saturday, July 23rd, St. Andrews Episcopal Church is hosting a health fair and festival.

There will be live music, food and family events.

Healthcare workers will also be onsite to provide free COVID vaccines and boosters, for interested individuals.

The address is 3050 River Avenue in Camden, N.J. 08105. You can get more information by calling 856-831-9245 or by checking out their website, here.