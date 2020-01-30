Health officials investigating possible coronavirus case in Philadelphia

City health officials are investigating a potential case of coronavirus in the Philadelphia area.

Department of Health officials said on Thursday that a resident is being monitored for the "novel" coronavirus. This comes a day after officials in Delaware revealed that a Kent County resident is being evaluated for the coronavirus.

The Delaware Health Dept. said they are reviewing the patient's travel history and symptoms. The patient is reportedly isolated at the hospital.

"The risk of infection from the novel Coronavirus to the average Philadelphian is very low," the Department said in a release.

Philadelphia International Airport announced Wednesday that they will be screening passengers who traveled through China. Philadelphia Airport is one of 20 airports nationwide that houses an existing CDC quarantine station.

"The Health Department recommends that, as is normal this time of year, people wash their hands thoroughly, try not to touch their face, avoid contact with people who are sick, cover their cough or sneeze, and stay home when they are sick," the Department said.

