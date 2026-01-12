Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Philly airport, 30th Street Station

The Brief Health officials issued a warning of possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport and 30th Street Station. The traveler is believed to have been at both of these locations on Wednesday, Jan. 7, between 7 p.m. and midnight. Health officials say there is ""no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles."



The Philadelphia Health Department is warning of possible measles exposure at two of the city's most popular transportation hubs.

What we know:

Health officials say an individual with measles is known to have traveled through the Philadelphia International Airport and 30th Street Station last Wednesday.

It's believed the individual was at Terminal A East and boarded a southbound Amtrak Northeast Regional train sometime between 7 p.m. and midnight, officials said.

They noted that the Amtrak train originated in Boston and arrived in Philly around 9:30 p.m. before heading south to Union Station in Washington D.C.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Health officials say there is "no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles," but encourage those who may have shared a space with the infected individual to check their vaccination status and watch for symptoms.

Measles, according to officials, is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze, or talk. Those who aren't protected against measles can get the virus up to two hours after someone with the virus has left the airspace.

"We encourage people who were possibly exposed to take action if they are not protected against measles," health officials said, adding that many popular travel destinations are currently experiencing measles outbreaks.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Health Department says the best way to avoid serious complications from measles is by getting the MMR vaccine, a two-part vaccine that is typically administered to infants over 12-months-old and boosted at 4–6-years-old.

Additionally, health officials say anyone born 1957 or who has already had measles is generally considered immune.