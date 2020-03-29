Healthcare workers, first responders can get free Wawa coffee

article

In a show of gratitude towards healthcare workers and first responders, Wawa will give out free coffee to the men and women on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus.

The offer, which began on Mar. 26, is extended to include more than 800 Wawa locations nationwide. The store currently spans six states and Washington D.C.

"At Wawa, we have always been committed to serving our emergency responders. Particularly during this unprecedented time, we want to say 'we’re here for you'," the convenience store wrote on their website.

Popularized regionally for their made-to-order hoagies, coffee, and grab-and-go options, Wawa has adjusted their operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the chain put a temporary stop on self-serve food and beverage options. Coffee orders are now being fulfilled by Wawa employees with contactless handoff, while soft drinks and frozen beverages are no longer available. Self-serve bakery options are being individually bagged for purchase.

Last week Philadelphia-area Wawas stopped all in-store made-to-order deli orders. Customers must now use the Wawa app for pickup orders or use a delivery service.

