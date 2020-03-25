Wawa employee at Port Richmond store tests positive for COVID-19, spokesperson says

article

A Wawa employee in Philadelphia has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The employee works at the store located at 2535 Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond. The employee has been given paid time off.

Wawa took immediate action and closed the store to have it professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. The store will remain closed temporarily.

They are also working with the Board of Health and will follow their guidance on additional steps or notifications required, the spokesperson said.

