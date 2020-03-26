Wawa employee at Macungie store tests positive for COVID-19

article

A Wawa employee at the Macungie store has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The store, located at 3321 Willow Lane (Rt. 100), has been temporarily closed to be deep cleaned and disinfected.

The store will reopen as soon as possible with associates from neighboring stores if needed.

Wawa is working with the local Department of Health regarding notifications to anyone who may have had close contact with the associate.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wawa employee at Port Richmond store tests positive for COVID-19, spokesperson says

Advertisement

Wawa restricting self-serve food, beverage items to combat spread of COVID-19

CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

On Wednesday, Wawa said an employee at the 2535 Aramingo Avenue store in Port Richmond also tested positive.

The employees have been given paid time off.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP