Wawa restricting self-serve food, beverage items to combat spread of COVID-19

In response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Wawa has made adjustments to their self-serve food and beverage stations, and hours of operation.

Beginning Friday at 5 a.m., all self-serve beverage stations will be suspended indefinitely. This includes self-serve coffee, iced drinks, fountain drinks and cappuccino stations.

Wawa employees will instead prepare and serve coffee. All other beverage stations will remain closed.

RELATED

Celebrity chefs offer quarantine-friendly cooking tips, recipes during coronavirus outbreak

Food and delivery services thriving amid coronavirus outbreak

Advertisement

Burger King responds to coronavirus pandemic by offering free kids meals

Likewise, all self-serve food stations, such as the bakery and open-air food stations, will be shut down. Wawa employees will individually bag all bakery products for purchase.

Wawa locations will close indefinitely between the hours of 2 a.m. - 3 am. for a cleaning. Employees will work to sanitize frequently touched points and surfaces around the store.

"As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, Wawa is doing everything we can to support the communities, customers and associates that rely on us every day, while constantly evaluating the best way to operate our stores," Wawa said in a release.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP