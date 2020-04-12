Hearts for healthcare: Wisconsin firefighters pay tribute to healthcare workers

Firefighters in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, created a giant heart using their fire engines on April 11. They called on others to join the #HeartsForHealthCare trend and post their own tributes to people fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

“We encourage the public to also join us either at their local fire department or in their own driveways, sidewalks, or windows by drawing hearts for healthcare to show your love for those on the front lines fighting,” the department wrote on April 8.

“Please share this post far and wide, and let’s see how many departments and communities we can get to join us in supporting healthcare workers!”

