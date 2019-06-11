Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch’s drummer becomes part-time police officer

Jeremy Spencer, former drummer of the heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch will hang up his sticks to protect and serve the community of southern Indiana.

Spencer announced his new career move on Instagram, where he said he had been sworn in as a reserve police officer of the Rockport Police Department by Mayor Gay Ann Harney.

The 46-year-old rock star originally grew up in Indiana in a county neighboring Rockport called Warrick County, where he graduated from Boonville High School in 1991. He formed the heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch in 2005 but left the band in 2018.

Rockport Police Department Chief of Police, Jason Overfield, said Spencer had completed the pre-basic training course required by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy on June 9.

Spencer's training consisted of defensive tactics, firearms qualification, DUI enforcement, emergency vehicle operations and more.

Overfield said Spencer will function as a certified law enforcement officer for the City of Rockport. His duties will include traffic enforcement, general investigations and patrol functions.

“His time will be limited, as Reserve officers are required to work fewer hours than full-time officers,” said Overfield.

Spencer wrote on his Instagram that he is still a resident of Las Vegas. “I’m still a resident of Las Vegas, NV, but It’s an honor to be able to come back to this area when I can and serve the community as a reserve police officer and help out my brothers.”