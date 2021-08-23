Henri lingers over US Northeast, bringing more rain and flood risk

Tropical Depression Henri lingered over the U.S. Northeast on Monday, bringing heavy rainfall and the threat of flooding to some areas.

Henri, which made landfall as a tropical storm Sunday afternoon in Rhode Island, was expected to bring an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain as its center moves through Massachusetts. The National Weather Service in Boston said torrential downpours and renewed flooding were possible, and there was a chance for brief tornados.

Flood warnings were in effect Monday morning for parts of northern New Jersey and southeastern New York state, and flood watches stretched throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, parts of Vermont and New Hampshire and New York City.

On Sunday, the storm brought 3 to 6 inches of rainfall over many areas. New England officials warned that just a few more inches of precipitation could cause problems after a summer of record rainfall.

"The ground is so saturated that it can flood with just another inch of rain," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said late Sunday.

The storm left more than 140,000 homes without power across the New York City metropolitan area, with Connecticut and New Jersey bearing the brunt. Deluges of rain also closed bridges, swamped roads and left some people stranded in their vehicles.

Some communities in central New Jersey were inundated with as much as 8 inches of rain by midday Sunday. In Jamesburg, video showed flooded downtown streets and cars almost completely submerged. In Newark, Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said police and firefighters rescued 86 people in 11 incidents related to the storm.

In Connecticut, about 250 residents from four nursing homes on the shoreline had to be relocated to other facilities. Several major bridges in Rhode Island were briefly shuttered Sunday, and some coastal roads were nearly impassable.

When Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, it had sustained winds of about 60 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph.

Beach towns from the Hamptons on Long Island to Cape Cod in Massachusetts exhaled from being spared the worst of the potential damage Sunday. Other areas of New England awaited the storm's return.

Forecasters said Henri is expected to slow down further and likely stall near the Connecticut-New York state line, before moving back east through New England and eventually pushing out to the Atlantic Ocean. By Monday morning, the system was moving east at just 1 mph.

President Joe Biden has declared disasters in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, opening the purse strings for federal recovery aid to those states.

"We’re doing everything we can now to help those states prepare, respond and recover," said the president, who also offered condolences Sunday to Tennessee residents, after severe flooding from an unrelated storm killed at least 22 people and left dozens missing.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.