'Here we go again': Philadelphia braces for biggest winter storm in a decade; stores see shortages

The Brief Philadelphia is preparing for what could be the largest winter storm in a decade. Stores in the area are seeing long lines and shortages of essentials like rock salt, shovels, and groceries. Many residents are recalling the Blizzard of 2016 as they get ready for a possible long weekend at home.



Residents across the Philadelphia area are rushing to stock up on supplies as a major winter storm approaches, with many stores already running low on essentials.

Shoppers crowd stores for storm supplies

What we know:

Lines stretched through the aisles at the Cherry Hill Trader Joe’s as people prepared for a weekend indoors.

At Home Depot in South Philadelphia, shelves were cleared of snow shovels and bags of salt, with only scraps remaining from broken bags.

Randy Cordy managed to grab the last snow shovel in stock. "I’m getting rock salt out of the garbage can that spilled over on the ground. They cleaned it up and I’m getting the rock salt out of there," said Cordy.

The Lowe’s store in South Philadelphia also sold out of salt, but still had snow shovels available, with some customers buying 2 or 3 at a time. Tony McKenna said, "I’m from Connecticut and I love the snow I just don’t like to have to dig out my car every time we get three inches."

Many shoppers are remembering the Blizzard of 2016, when 22 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia. Kyle Clark said, "I do not like the snow at all. I believe the last big blizzard was back I 2016. It’s like wow here we go again. I knew it was coming. We’re due. We’re due."

Grocery stores see shortages as residents prepare

Stores like Giant and Walmart are seeing shoppers scramble for bread, water, and eggs, with shelves already running low. Jack Morgan said, "We got a shovel. All out of salt here. Still trying to figure that out next." When asked if the grocery store was next, Morgan replied, "Right to Giant."

At Walmart, shoppers are making multiple trips to get ready. Kian Kim said, "My mom worries so we were like OK let's go. This is the third time she has shopped. She’s really preparing."

The rush for supplies highlights how seriously many in the area are taking the forecast, with memories of past storms still fresh for some.

FOX 29's Weather Authority believes Philadelphia and the suburbs north and west can expect 8-12", while South Jersey and Delaware will see between 4-8."

Snowfall totals may be reduced near the southeast of I-95 due to the mixing of sleet and freezing rain.