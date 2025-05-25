Hero teen girl jumps into NJ river to rescue drowning boy: 'No fear for herself'

article

The Brief A young boy was drowning in a local river when he was rescued by a teenage girl. She ran from a nearby dock after hearing screams. She jumped in, and kept him from drowning until more help arrived.



A moment of selfless courage by a teenager saved a young boy's life, turning possible tragedy into triumph.

What we know:

About 20 children were playing at the Burlington Public Boat Ramp last week when a 9-year-old fell into the river and started to drown.

Nylah Bennett heard screams coming from the boat dock and immediately ran over from a nearby basketball court.

The teen girl jumped into the river with all her clothes and shoes on, swam to the boy and held him up until a boat came to help.

What they're saying:

Nylah is currently preparing for her black belt test at the Hamilton Karate Academy, who says she showed "no fear for herself" when she jumped in to save the boy from drowning.

"Thanks to Nylah’s swift response, strength, and bravery, what could have been a devastating tragedy ended safely."