Hershey kisses close to becoming Pennsylvania's official state candy

The Brief Hershey kisses are on their way to becoming the official state candy for Pennsylvania. The idea was proposed by some local students several years ago. Pennsylvania would be the first state to have an official candy.



Some sweet news for Pennsylvania - it could be the first state to have an official candy!

What we know:

Pennsylvania lawmakers recently advanced a bill to make Hershey's kisses the state's official candy.

The idea was first proposed a few years ago by students at Newtowon Middle School in Bucks County. Those students are now seniors at Council Rock High School North!

The iconic chocolate treat is made right here in Hershey, Pennsylvania, so it makes perfect sense.

However, Hershey kisses weren't the only state-candy put in the running.

Peeps, which are produced in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, were also proposed by a state senator last month.

What's next:

The bill was approved by a vote of 150-52 on Tuesday. It will now advance to the Pennsylvania Senate for consideration.

Dig deeper:

Pennsylvania isn't the only state craving an official candy.

Salt water taffy, which was invented in Atlantic City in the late 1800s, is the unofficial state candy in New Jersey.

However, there is still a push to finally make it official!