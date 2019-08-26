High risk for dangerous rip currents at Jersey Shore

article

Swimmers need to use caution along the New Jersey shore.

The National Weather Service says there is a high risk for rip currents through Monday evening. Forecasters say the currents will be dangerous to anyone entering the surf.

Experts advise swimmers caught in the current to float and swim in the direction following the shoreline until out of its grip.

Officials also say no one should go swimming at beaches when lifeguards are not on duty.

