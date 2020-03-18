High school seniors worry about missing out on milestones as schools close in response to COVID-19 outbreak

You would think a couple weeks off from school would be a mini-vacation for students, but that is not at all the case. The closure of schools for two weeks has some worried that schools could be closed the rest of the school year. For high school seniors, these were supposed to memories that last a lifetime just not like this.

Instead of playing hoops in his driveway Senior Ryan Salladino should be in his baseball uniform starting first base for Penncrest High School

“It’s kind of sad that we have a bunch of stuff that’s planned for us at the end of the year,” he told FOX 29.

He knows he’s going to Vanderbilt to study education next year, however, he doesn’t know if last Friday was the last time he would walk the halls as a Penncrest Lion.

“Prom is looking not so good, graduation is not looking so good. I just want to walk the stage.I worked for four years to get that handshake," Ryan said.

Sports shut down, SATs, postponed and college visits cancelled.

“This is the time of year where there is so much going on. This is the fun time for them and I just feel badly that there things that they may miss out on," his dad, Dr. Robert Salladino, said.

Teaching runs in the Ryan's family. His dad is a middle school principal and his uncle is a college counselor at Garnet Valley High School.

“Seniors who are still waiting to hear from their colleges they need to be patient a little longer," Michael Salladino explained.

He says if there’s one piece of advice for juniors? “Really get registered for the June SATs immediately. Every test center is going to reach capacity,” he said.

Strath Haven High School junior Erin Spaulding is trying to take it all in stride.

"Ultimately, I understand why they are doing it, so as much as I am upset, I am happy they are doing it," she said.

