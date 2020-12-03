Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responding to a reported injury at Big Cat Rescue

article

First responders headed to Big Cat Rescue in Tampa after receiving a report of an injury.

Hillsborough County Fire rescue have not said if an injury occurred, or a possible cause for it.

The story of the rivalry between the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin, and Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," took center-stage after the documentary, Tiger King, hit Netflix earlier this year.

After its release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office offered more resources to help find answers surrounding the cold case disappearance of Baskin's former husband, Don Lewis. Tiger King generated a renewed interest in the investigation.

PREVIOUS: Don Lewis' family sues Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin for defamation: TMZ

Here is the view from SkyFOX after it flew over the sanctuary this morning:

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

