Historic Carpenters' Hall reopens on eve of Fourth of July

One of America’s most historic buildings is now back open to the public.

Carpenters’ Hall was closed for preservation work in April 2022. The National Historic Landmark in Philadelphia was set to reopen in time for the new year, but unfortunately it was the target of arson in December.

"We’re very fortunate that people were able to rush here very quickly after the fire on Christmas Eve 2022 and we were able to protect our most valuable possessions," said Sam Olshin, the Chairman of the House and Historic Structures Committee. "It is really all about our democracy and all the good things that America’s about, so I’m very proud of that."

More than 200 locals and out-of-town visitors attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand reopening on Monday.

Built in 1774, Carpenters’ Hall was the site of the first Continental Congress and the original home of the Revolutionary War Department and Hamilton’s first bank.

"Every time it is restored, we learn so much more about the original building, so the accuracy is just unbelievable," said historian Larry Tise.

"All the windows have been done, all the painting has been done, all the brick has been taken care of, so it’s really fantastic that the Carpenters’ Company has been able to steward the building so well," said Sally Elk who studies the engineering of historic buildings.

During preservation work, more pieces of history were found when workers dug eight feet down to expose the foundation.

"Pottery shards, which of course very common in this neighborhood, and a pigs tooth which we think might relate to one of the tanneries behind the building along Dot Creek," said Michael Norris, Executive Director of Carpenters’ Hall.

The Carpenters’ Company is asking for help to support the recovery efforts after the arson. Some of the expenses will not be covered by insurance.

"There was a whole series of brand-new mechanical equipment that was destroyed, new electrical equipment destroyed," said Tom Daley, the past president of the Carpenters’ Company. "The damage was well in excess of $1 million out of a $3.2 million and we still don’t know what the final number will be."

Daley said the building could’ve been destroyed by the fire if it were not for the sprinkler system that was installed during previous preservation work. He said it’s a testament to the continuous work to keep the historic building in top shape.

The Carpenters’ Company of the City and County of Philadelphia is the oldest extant craft guild and professional association in the country. Its members preserve Carpenters’ Hall which continues to be a site of learning for 18th-century architectural design and building techniques.