Home invasion turns into shootout with resident in West Philadelphia: police

The Brief An armed home invasion turned into a shootout between three intruders and an armed resident. No one was injured in the shooting, according to police. No arrests have been made.



Police in Philadelphia say a home invasion turned into a shootout when three armed intruders exchanged gunfire with someone inside the home.

No injuries were reported after the shooting and no arrests were made.

What we know:

Investigators say three armed intruders forcibly entered a home on the 5300 block of Ludlow Street in West Philadelphia just before 8 a.m.

Once inside, police say a shootout erupted between the suspects and someone inside the home.

The suspects fled on foot and were last seen heading west on Ludlow Street, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared a description of the suspects and have not given a possible motive for the incident.