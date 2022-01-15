Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
6
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 3:00 AM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Homeowner critical after house fire in Abington, officials say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A homeowner is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a house in Abington. 

Crews responded to the 360 block of Heathcliffe Road Saturday at approximately 12:56 p.m. for report of a house fire. 

Upon arrival, officers encountered heavy smoke coming from the home. 

The homeowner was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


 