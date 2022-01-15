Homeowner critical after house fire in Abington, officials say

article

A homeowner is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a house in Abington.

Crews responded to the 360 block of Heathcliffe Road Saturday at approximately 12:56 p.m. for report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, officers encountered heavy smoke coming from the home.

The homeowner was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

