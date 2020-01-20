Homeowner stabbed during South Philadelphia home invasion

article

A homeowner is in the hospital Monday morning after police say he was stabbed during a home invasion in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on the 2600 block of Colorado Street around 3 a.m.

Police say they are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into the home wearing masks. The suspects are believed to also have been armed with a gun.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in unknown condition.

It is not yet known if anything was taken from the home during the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

