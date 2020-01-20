Homeowner stabbed during South Philadelphia home invasion
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A homeowner is in the hospital Monday morning after police say he was stabbed during a home invasion in South Philadelphia.
The incident occurred on the 2600 block of Colorado Street around 3 a.m.
Police say they are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into the home wearing masks. The suspects are believed to also have been armed with a gun.
The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in unknown condition.
It is not yet known if anything was taken from the home during the incident.
