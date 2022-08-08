'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said testifies in his own defense

The trial for Yaser Said, who is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008, continued into its second week on Monday.

Yaser Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon.

Said, who was arrested after being on the run for 12 years following the deaths of his daughters, Sarah and Amina, claimed he was angry with his daughters, but denied killing them.

Via Justice for Sarah and Amina Facebook Page

Prosecutors rested their case earlier on Monday.

Dallas FBI agent Randall White took the stand to discuss the 24-hour surveillance of the house in Justin in where Said was believed to be staying.

While executing a search warrant in 2020, White says the FBI found a secret room built into the home with a cot inside.

Photo of hidden room in Justin home where Yaser Said was believed to be hiding.

Inside the house FBI agents found a fridge stocked with fresh food, a wig, and Said's Egyptian passport.

Wig found inside of Justin house where Yaser Said was arrested in 2020.

Said faces life in prison if he is found guilty.

COVERAGE OF TRIAL: