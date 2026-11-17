The Brief Marson Weh was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the stabbing death of 15-year-old Michael Garr, according to court documents. Investigators say the attack happened on April 21, 2023, in Drexel Hill and the motive remains unclear. DNA evidence linked Weh, who was already incarcerated in Ohio, to Garr's killing and an earlier stabbing in Upper Darby.



Marson Weh has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime in the stabbing death of 15-year-old Michael Garr, according to court documents. Prosecutors say the attack happened along Bridge Street and Brunswick Avenue in Drexel Hill on April 21, 2023.

What we know:

Weh, 23 at the time of the charges, was convicted of first-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime, according to court documents. Officials say the attack was random and happened as Garr was walking near his home.

Authorities say Weh was already serving prison time in Ohio when he was charged. DNA evidence taken from a house on Willowbrook Road, where Weh was seen 11 days after the murder, linked him to Garr’s killing and an earlier stabbing and attempted carjacking at Bishop Hill Apartments. "11 days from the murder of Michael Garr, our undercover officers observed Marson Weh exiting a house on the 100 block of Willowbrook Road, wearing the same clothing the night of the murder of Michael Garr," said Upper Darby Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

On Monday, Judge George M. Green sentenced Weh to life without parole for first-degree murder and up to 60 months for possessing an instrument of crime.

What they're saying:

Garr's family described the verdict as a good day, according to Bernhardt, but also expressed frustration with the process. "They were relieved but bittersweet," said Bernhardt. "Frustrated with the process. They want to know why. Weh isn't cooperating. We'll have to piece this together."

Police have previously said a motive for the stabbing is unclear.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence tied Weh to Garr's death and to an attack at Bishop Hill Apartments, which included an attempted carjacking and stabbing, according to Bernhardt. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Garr was "a juvenile who was doing nothing more than any juvenile should be able to do anywhere in America, walking down the street in his own neighborhood. He was stabbed and killed at random," said Stollsteimer.

Investigators said Weh was arrested after being seen exiting a house linked to the night of the murder. Items from that house were submitted for testing and led to further charges.

Officials say DNA evidence linked Weh to the crime scene and another stabbing in Upper Darby. Garr was killed in what authorities said was a random attack while walking in his own neighborhood.

What's next:

Bernhardt said Weh is not cooperating, and investigators are working to understand the motive behind the attack. Prosecutors continue to piece together details using evidence from multiple cases and statements.

What we don't know:

Police say a motive for Garr’s killing remains unclear, and Weh has not provided answers during the investigation.