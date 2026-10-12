Horsch House: Investigators continue search for forensic evidence in 7 missing women case

The Brief FBI and Philadelphia police are searching a West Chew Avenue home in Olney tied to at least seven missing women. Investigators have yet to find any human remains and are planning to use luminol and dogs before excavating the backyard. Authorities are combing through around one million digital files, with only about a third reviewed so far.



Police and FBI investigators have ramped up their forensic efforts at a West Chew Avenue home in Olney, searching for evidence connected to at least seven missing women, according to law enforcement sources.

The house, previously occupied by the late Raymond "R.C." Horsch and his son, Eugene Horsch, remains the focus of an expansive investigation.

Investigators expand forensic search inside Olney home

What's New:

Authorities returned to the property this week, working under tents with hazmat suits in evidence-gathering efforts that extended into the night. Police say they have cleared the house of all household items, appliances and even pieces of wall for forensic testing or disposal.

Investigators planned to begin spraying luminol at sundown, a technique to detect even microscopic traces of blood in hopes of uncovering additional evidence.

"When you use an agent like luminol or BLUESTAR you’re looking for the blood agent, the iron and the manganese and those kinds of things. That’s what causes this luminescence to happen. The one thing I do know when they use luminol it has to be quick," explained Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant.

After clearing the inside of the house, investigators are scheduled to start excavating the backyard Tuesday. The plan includes tearing down a shed using heavy machinery and possibly bringing in cadaver dogs to search for remains.

"I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if you see cadaver dogs brought into the location to walk around, specifically the basement," said Giacalone.

Evidence links the Horsch house to multiple missing women

Dig deeper:

The investigation began in June, when Eugene Horsch was arrested during an encounter with police on weapons and drug charges. During the arrest, investigators said Horsch and an accomplice turned over a fake government ID bearing the name of a missing woman.

That arrest led police to the Chew Avenue home. Inside, authorities say they recovered an estimated one million digital files—over 600,000 images, 70,000 videos and 10,000 pages of writing. Police say these materials have been linked to at least seven missing women, five of whom are believed deceased, but no human remains have been found at the property.

Some neighbors have described the house as unsettling.

"As a child, riding our bike through there was kind of terrifying because there were people in and out that house and it was always covered up," said Thom Lamb.

Police have connected the cases of Amy McHale and Blair Tonzelli to the property. McHale, previously married to Raymond Horsch, has been missing since 2016, while Tonzelli's name was used on the fake ID presented during Horsch’s arrest. Investigators say digital files depict the bodies of Maribel Fresses, 27, and Gabrielle Amarando, 22, but neither has been found.

Police and FBI have confiscated evidence from the Chew Avenue house for testing, including a large TV, boxes, bags and wall sections, according to law enforcement sources. Luminol spraying and cadaver dog searches have been scheduled before backyard excavation begins.

Authorities have only reviewed about 30 percent of the digital evidence so far.

Eugene Horsch has not been charged in connection with any missing person’s case.