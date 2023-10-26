Hospital custodian uses piano talents to comfort patients, visitors: 'He's an awesome person'

Hospitals can be a scary place, but a custodian at a local medical center is using his musical talents to ease the anxiety felt by patients and visitors alike.

Calvin Dingle has worked at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorn for just over a month, but he's already gained a reputation for tickling the ivories.

"It's kind of hard to keep me away from a piano," Dingle said. "Once I see a piano in a type of facility that I work at, I'm just drawn to it."

Housekeeping Manager Alyssa Page said Calvin mentioned wanting to play the baby grand in the hospital lobby during his orientation, and she went along with it.

"He started playing, and it just echoed through the hallways, ever since then he's been the star of the show with the piano," Page said.

Calvin said Jamie Foxx's piano playing inspired him to pick up a copy of "Music Composition for Dummies" and teach himself the instrument.

"I started to read the notes and put it all together, where C sharp is, where middle C is, triads, and different things, I pretty much sat down and taught myself," he said.

Calvin's piano playing, which is often accompanied by him singing, is said to bring comfort to patients and their loved ones as well as fellow staff members.

"He's an awesome person, you know, he lights up the room," Page said.

The father of two daylights as the Director of Environmental Services at Yardley Rehab, but the highlight of his day is always sitting at the piano bench during his break.

"Just knowing I have the opportunity to touch the lives and hearts of people, it brings me joy," Calvin said.