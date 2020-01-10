Hospital worker who reads to sick children asking for book donations

article

A hospital worker who spends time reading to children in the pediatric unit is in need of book donations.

Dane Pratt is a cardiovascular perfusionist at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. He runs the ECMO machine for his tiny patients, including 13-month-old Parker Baker.

Little Parker was born at just 23 weeks. Her mother, Cassie Baker, says she is currently in a PICU fighting for her life due to a respiratory virus.

While Parker continues to fight, she isn't fighting alone. Her mother tells FOX 35 News that Dane's simple act of kindness toward his patients during their most vulnerable moments is something very special.

"He is wonderful. We have two other kids to care for at home, and knowing she is getting the compassion and love from a medical professional the way Dane has, it warms our hearts. He is a truly special human being."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Parker and her family.

If you’d like to donate new or gently used children’s books, send them to:

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

1111 6th Avenue

Des Moines, IA 50314