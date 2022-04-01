House fire in Hellertown claims live of 2 young girls

article

Two young girls have died following a house fire in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of Linden Street in Hellertown.

The coroner’s office announced Friday afternoon that Brianna Baer, 15, and Abigail Kaufman, 10, both died as a result of the fire.

No further injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

