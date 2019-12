article

Two people have been displaced after fire officials say a blaze erupted inside a home in Wissinoming early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the two story residence on the 4000 block of Howell Street around 2:45 a.m.

Officials say a man and a woman were living at the home, but escaped uninjured.

The fire was reportedly placed under control shortly after 3 a.m.

No word on what caused the blaze.