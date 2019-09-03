Houston Police: 5-year-old girl's decaying body found in closet at northwest Houston apartment complex

Police are investigating after a mother hid her child’s decaying body in a closet at a northwest Houston apartment complex.

Family members of the little girl, who has been identified as Sierra Patino, wanted to pay a visit. They came to the Quail Creek Apartments on Grow Lane and were overcome by a foul odor coming from one of the closets. When they opened the door, they found the young girl’s corpse, and immediately called police.

Priscilla Torres

Police say the girls mother, 27-year-old Priscilla Torres, admitted that her 5-year-old daughter died on August 27 after she said the child ingested chemicals. The woman never reported it.

Sierra Patino

Sierra Patino

“No matter how the child died, whether it was accidental or an intentional death, you know for a body to be in a closet for several days it’s just, it’s pretty unthinkable," HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson said. “We’re not sure of the circumstances, we don’t know if it’s an accidental death or an intentional death. That will be part of the investigation."

Advertisement

Police confirmed Torres has been arrested for her role in the case.

Torres was charged with tampering with evidence- human corpse. The investigation is ongoing and she may possibly face additional charges.

The cause of death is not known, nor has the mother said why she didn’t report the incident when it happened seven days ago.