How to check the progress of snow plows in Philadelphia

Snow plows have been working around the clock to clear city streets after Sunday's winter storm dropped nearly a foot of snow on Philadelphia.

If you're still waiting for a plow to come down your street, you're in luck! Philadelphia has an interactive map available to check the progress of the city's snow removal process.

What we know:

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Clean and Green Initiatives Director Carlton Williams emphasized the city's revamped process of making sure that no street will be forgotten about.

Before the storm, Williams said the city deployed over 1,000 workers, 600 pieces of equipment, and over 30,000 tons of salt to clear roads and sidewalks.

While snow emergency routes remain the city's top priority, officials said the "tertiary" roads that can be easily overlooked will be plowed in a timely manner.

How to check snow plow progress

To check the progress of snow plows in the city, visit Phila.gov to access an interactive map.

The map includes "Treated Street status," allowing users to check if their street has been reached or how long ago it has been plowed.

How much snow fell on Sunday?

What we know:

Philadelphia and its suburbs fell just short of reaching double-digit snowfall totals on Sunday.

Even higher snowfall totals were measured in places north of the city, including the Lehigh Valley.

Forecasters say dangerously cold temperatures in the 20s this week will freeze the freshly fallen snow.