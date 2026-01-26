LIVE | Track road conditions, travel updates as bitter cold, ice hit Philadelphia area

The Brief The snow has stopped for most of the region, but icy conditions remain as bitter cold moves in after the storm. Road conditions remain dangerous as crews continue clean-up efforts. Public transportation is still affected by the weekend snow.



This weekend's snow storm is on the way out, but dangerous cold will linger across the Philadelphia area for most of the week, creating icy and dangerous road conditions.

Crews have already started clearing the several inches of snow that pummeled the region on Sunday, which caused the suspension of public transportation and hundreds of canceled flights.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on road conditions, travel updates and weather alerts following the storm.

LIVE UPDATES

12:30 p.m. – New Jersey lifts State of Emergency

Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced that New Jersey is no longer under a State of Emergency.

"The worst is over, but we are expecting bitterly cold temperatures throughout the week," Sherrill said. "Please continue to avoid unnecessary travel and be vigilant about ice."

Noon — Gov. Shapiro and PennDOT to provide update on winter storm response

10:15 a.m. — Road restrictions lifted

PennDOT has lifted all vehicle restrictions that were in place on all interstates, the PA Turnpike, and major highways across the Philadelphia region during the winter storm.

10 a.m. — Amtrack Keystone Service is expected to resume

Amtrak canceled Keystone Service on Sunday in response to dangerous conditions from the storm. The service is expected to resume at 10 a.m. Monday.

9:30 a.m. —SEPTA Regional Rail, some bus routes remain suspended

SEPTA says they hope to resume some midday service for all Regional Rail trains, which will operate on a Saturday schedule for Monday only.

Some bus routes are also still suspended, while others are experiencing delays.

9 a.m. — PHL flight cancellation status

As of Monday morning, 134 flights have been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport. Out of 672 scheduled flights on Sunday, 652 were canceled.

7:30 a.m. — Philadelphia's Emergency Operations Center gives update

Crews will continue plowing city roads as they respond to any loss of heat and monitor any potential power outages. The center also announced that the city will not collect trash on Monday.

When will plows reach your neighborhood?

You can track the status of plowing and salting for street across Philadelphia online.

7 a.m. — Snow and ice leave roads slick across the Philadelphia area

FOX 29's Hank Flynn visits some Philadelphia suburbs to check out the road conditions after several inches of snow fell this weekend.

6 a.m. — FOX 29 Weather Authority Monday forecast

Dangerously cold temperatures will freeze newly fallen snow, which could complicate clean-up efforts.

Midnight — PennDOT road restrictions

PennDOT has changed the temporary Tier 4 restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on interstates and expressways in east central Pennsylvania to Tier 3 restrictions.

8 p.m. Sunday — SEPTA, NJ Transit to gradually resume service on Monday

SEPTA said a Saturday Regional Rail schedule will be in effect for Monday when service resumes, while buses and the Metro will operate on a Monday schedule.

NJ TRANSIT expects to begin a phased resumption of service on Monday, starting with all three light rail lines — Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, and River LINE — operating on a weekday schedule at the start of the service day.

Both SEPTA and NJ Transit say customers should expect delays throughout service on Monday.