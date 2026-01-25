Expand / Collapse search

How much snow has fallen in the Northeast? Live cameras from NYC, Philly, DC

By
Published  January 25, 2026 10:45am EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Initial snowfall has been reported for the Northeast on Sunday.
    • Snow totals are currently ranging from more than 6 inches in Maryland to less than an inch in New Jersey.
    • The numbers were preliminary reports and may change as more data comes in.

PHILADELPHIA - Snow has been falling across the Northeast since early Sunday morning, and will continue to pummel the region throughout most of the day until it turns to sleet and freezing rain during the evening hours.

Snow totals

By the numbers:

Here are the current snow totals for Philadelphia, New York City and the Washington, D.C., region as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday:

Pennsylvania

  • Berks County: 9.9 inches
  • Bucks County: 8 inches
  • Chester County: 8 inches
  • Lehigh County: 9 inches
  • Montgomery County: 9.5 inches
  • Northampton County: 6.5 inches
  • Philadelphia County: 7.4 inches

New Jersey

  • Atlantic County: 6.7 inches
  • Burlington County: 7 inches
  • Camden County: 7 inches
  • Cape May County: 6 inches
  • Gloucester County: 7 inches
  • Hunterdon County: 7 inches
  • Mercer County: 7 inches
  • Middlesex County: 8.3 inches
  • Monmouth County: 9 inches
  • Morris County: 9.5 inches
  • Ocean County: 8 inches
  • Sussex County: 9.6 inches
  • Bloomfield: 8 inches   
  • Cliffside Park: 9 inches   
  • Elizabeth: 5.2 inches   
  • Fair Lawn: 7.3 inches   
  • Franklinches Lakes: 7.6 inches   
  • Harrison: 6 inches   
  • Hoboken: 5.1 inches   
  • Jersey City: 7.1 inches   
  • Leonia: 9.2 inches   
  • Millburn: 6.8 inches   
  • Montclair: 6.5 inches   
  • Newark: 9 inches   
  • North Caldwell: 9.4 inches   
  • Passaic: 6.5 inches   
  • Pompton Lakes: 9.5 inches   
  • Ridgefield: 6.5 inches   
  • River Edge: 7.5 inches   
  • River Vale: 9 inches   
  • Union: 7.5 inches   
  • Wallinchesgton: 5.4 inches   
  • Wayne: 8.2 inches   
  • Westfield: 7.7 inches   

Delaware

  • Kent County: 6.5 inches
  • New Castle County: 6.8 inches
  • Sussex County: 4 inches

New York

  • Bay Ridge: 8 inches   
  • Bellerose: 9 inches   
  • Carle Place: 4.9 inches   
  • Central Park: 7.2 inches   
  • Commack: 6 inches   
  • Copiague: 7 inches   
  • Deer Park: 5.5 inches   
  • East Meadow: 8 inches   
  • East Northport: 7 inches   
  • East Patchogue: 2.8 inches   
  • East Williston: 9.1 inches   
  • Elmhurst: 6 inches   
  • Flatbush: 5.6 inches   
  • Fresh Meadows: 7.1 inches   
  • Glen Cove: 6 inches   
  • Glen Head: 5.7 inches   
  • Greenpoinchest: 4.3 inches   
  • Hauppauge: 6 inches   
  • Huntinchesgton Station: 7 inches   
  • Jamesport: 2.9 inches   
  • Levittown: 5.3 inches   
  • Matinchesecock: 9.2 inches   
  • Miller Place: 6.5 inches   
  • Mount Sinchesai: 5 inches   
  • Nesconset: 7.9 inches   
  • Plainchesview: 4.5 inches   
  • Riverhead: 4.7 inches   
  • Roosevelt: 2.5 inches   
  • Sag Harbor: 3.7 inches   
  • Sainchest James: 4.9 inches   
  • Seaford: 3 inches   
  • Searinchesgtown: 3.5 inches   
  • Sheepshead Bay: 8.1 inches   
  • Smithtown: 5 inches   
  • South Huntinchesgton: 6 inches   
  • Syosset: 8.6 inches   
  • Washinchesgton Heights: 8.3 inches   
  • Williamsburg: 6 inches  

Connecticut

  • Bethel: 6 inches   
  • Bridgeport Airport: 6.7 inches   
  • Danbury: 4.6 inches   
  • Easton: 5 inches   
  • Gales Ferry: 4 inches   
  • Greenwich: 8.2 inches   
  • Ledyard Center: 3.2 inches   
  • Meriden: 3.5 inches   
  • Milford: 5 inches   
  • Monroe: 3.7 inches   
  • New Canaan: 7 inches   
  • New Fairfield: 5.3 inches   
  • New London: 2.8 inches   
  • North Madison: 5 inches   
  • Norwalk: 7.5 inches   
  • Shelton: 5 inches   
  • Wallinchesgford: 3.2 inches   
  • West Haven: 4 inches   
  • Westbrook: 4 inches  

Washington, D.C.

  • District of Columbia: 5 inches

Virginia

  • Arlington County: 5.8 inches
  • Alexandria: 5.8 inches
  • Fredericksburg: 4 inches
  • Fairfax County: 6 inches
  • Frederick County: 6 inches
  • Loudoun County: 7 inches
  • Prince William County: 5.5 inches
  • Stafford County: 4.2 inches

Maryland

  • Anne Arundel County: 7.5 inches
  • Baltimore County: 10 inches
  • Baltimore City: 6.7 inches
  • Calvert County: 7 inches
  • Carroll County: 7 inches
  • Frederick County: 8 inches
  • Howard County: 8.5 inches
  • Montgomery County: 7 inches
  • Prince Georges County: 6 inches

More snow coming

What's next:

Several more inches of snow are expected to fall across the Northeast on Sunday, before the snow mixes with sleet and freezing rain in the evening hours. The storm is expected to clear out of the region by early Monday morning.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service.

