The Brief Initial snowfall has been reported for the Northeast on Sunday. Snow totals are currently ranging from more than 6 inches in Maryland to less than an inch in New Jersey. The numbers were preliminary reports and may change as more data comes in.



Snow has been falling across the Northeast since early Sunday morning, and will continue to pummel the region throughout most of the day until it turns to sleet and freezing rain during the evening hours.

Snow totals

By the numbers:

Here are the current snow totals for Philadelphia, New York City and the Washington, D.C., region as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday:

Pennsylvania

Berks County: 9.9 inches

Bucks County: 8 inches

Chester County: 8 inches

Lehigh County: 9 inches

Montgomery County: 9.5 inches

Northampton County: 6.5 inches

Philadelphia County: 7.4 inches

New Jersey

Atlantic County: 6.7 inches

Burlington County: 7 inches

Camden County: 7 inches

Cape May County: 6 inches

Gloucester County: 7 inches

Hunterdon County: 7 inches

Mercer County: 7 inches

Middlesex County: 8.3 inches

Monmouth County: 9 inches

Morris County: 9.5 inches

Ocean County: 8 inches

Sussex County: 9.6 inches

Bloomfield: 8 inches

Cliffside Park: 9 inches

Elizabeth: 5.2 inches

Fair Lawn: 7.3 inches

Franklinches Lakes: 7.6 inches

Harrison: 6 inches

Hoboken: 5.1 inches

Jersey City: 7.1 inches

Leonia: 9.2 inches

Millburn: 6.8 inches

Montclair: 6.5 inches

Newark: 9 inches

North Caldwell: 9.4 inches

Passaic: 6.5 inches

Pompton Lakes: 9.5 inches

Ridgefield: 6.5 inches

River Edge: 7.5 inches

River Vale: 9 inches

Union: 7.5 inches

Wallinchesgton: 5.4 inches

Wayne: 8.2 inches

Westfield: 7.7 inches

Delaware

Kent County: 6.5 inches

New Castle County: 6.8 inches

Sussex County: 4 inches

New York

Bay Ridge: 8 inches

Bellerose: 9 inches

Carle Place: 4.9 inches

Central Park: 7.2 inches

Commack: 6 inches

Copiague: 7 inches

Deer Park: 5.5 inches

East Meadow: 8 inches

East Northport: 7 inches

East Patchogue: 2.8 inches

East Williston: 9.1 inches

Elmhurst: 6 inches

Flatbush: 5.6 inches

Fresh Meadows: 7.1 inches

Glen Cove: 6 inches

Glen Head: 5.7 inches

Greenpoinchest: 4.3 inches

Hauppauge: 6 inches

Huntinchesgton Station: 7 inches

Jamesport: 2.9 inches

Levittown: 5.3 inches

Matinchesecock: 9.2 inches

Miller Place: 6.5 inches

Mount Sinchesai: 5 inches

Nesconset: 7.9 inches

Plainchesview: 4.5 inches

Riverhead: 4.7 inches

Roosevelt: 2.5 inches

Sag Harbor: 3.7 inches

Sainchest James: 4.9 inches

Seaford: 3 inches

Searinchesgtown: 3.5 inches

Sheepshead Bay: 8.1 inches

Smithtown: 5 inches

South Huntinchesgton: 6 inches

Syosset: 8.6 inches

Washinchesgton Heights: 8.3 inches

Williamsburg: 6 inches

Connecticut

Bethel: 6 inches

Bridgeport Airport: 6.7 inches

Danbury: 4.6 inches

Easton: 5 inches

Gales Ferry: 4 inches

Greenwich: 8.2 inches

Ledyard Center: 3.2 inches

Meriden: 3.5 inches

Milford: 5 inches

Monroe: 3.7 inches

New Canaan: 7 inches

New Fairfield: 5.3 inches

New London: 2.8 inches

North Madison: 5 inches

Norwalk: 7.5 inches

Shelton: 5 inches

Wallinchesgford: 3.2 inches

West Haven: 4 inches

Westbrook: 4 inches

Washington, D.C.

District of Columbia: 5 inches

Virginia

Arlington County: 5.8 inches

Alexandria: 5.8 inches

Fredericksburg: 4 inches

Fairfax County: 6 inches

Frederick County: 6 inches

Loudoun County: 7 inches

Prince William County: 5.5 inches

Stafford County: 4.2 inches

Maryland

Anne Arundel County: 7.5 inches

Baltimore County: 10 inches

Baltimore City: 6.7 inches

Calvert County: 7 inches

Carroll County: 7 inches

Frederick County: 8 inches

Howard County: 8.5 inches

Montgomery County: 7 inches

Prince Georges County: 6 inches

More snow coming

What's next:

Several more inches of snow are expected to fall across the Northeast on Sunday, before the snow mixes with sleet and freezing rain in the evening hours. The storm is expected to clear out of the region by early Monday morning.

