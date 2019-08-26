How to celebrate National Dog Day in Philadelphia

Monday is National Dog Day, and Philadelphia-area businesses are partnering with local animal rescues to celebrate.

Philadelphia’s Hotel Monaco is hosting its fifth annual Dog Days of Summer sidewalk festival. From 5–8 p.m., pups can cool off with a nice bath, have their caricature done or pose in the doggie photo booth.

Big Gay Ice Cream will be serving up ice cream sandwiches (those who get a bath get one for free!) and Red Owl Tavern will be offering a dog-themed happy hour on its patio with $6 specials for hush puppies and greyhounds.

The event is free, but donations will be accepted for Lulu’s Rescue, which also will be on-site with adoptable pups.

Hotel Monaco is also pet-friendly year-round, with no size or breed restrictions.

Advertisement

FURTHER INFORMATION

How to help: Volunteer | Become a foster | Donate

Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats

The Rittenhouse hotel is hosting its own event filled with adoptable pups from Morris Animal Refuge, treats, dog champagne and more. Attendees who donate to Morris Animal Refuge will also be entered to win a one-night stay at The Rittenhouse.

The hotel, which is also pet-friendly, totes an in-room menu of gourmet dishes such as Love Bites (chicken jerky) and Puppy Love (bacon cheddar biscuits).

The Rittenhouse event runs until 3 p.m.