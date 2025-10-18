How to watch 'No Kings' protests in DC on Saturday

The Brief Millions of people are expected to protest across the U.S. Saturday in thousands of "No Kings" demonstrations. The demonstrations are follow-ups to protests in June held in response to President Donald Trump’s military birthday parade. FOX 29 will be streaming the protest in Washington, D.C. live.



Millions of people are expected to take to the streets on Saturday as part of thousands of "No Kings" protests across the country, including dozens in the DMV.

When is the "No Kings" protest in Washington, D.C.?

The flagship "No Kings" protest in Washington, D.C., on Saturday will be on the National Mall, at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 3rd Street NW. The event is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a march down the mall starting at the Smithsonian Metro Station starting at 10:30 a.m.

Organizers of the event expect anywhere between 100,000 and 200,000 people to attend.

Several other events in the area, including marches around several bridges between Virginia and D.C., are scheduled throughout the morning.

What are the "No Kings" Protests?

Saturday’s demonstrations are follow ups to "No Kings" held back on June 14 in nearly 2,000 cities across the country. Those protests were scheduled to coincide with President Donald Trump’s scheduled birthday military parade.

The phrase "No Kings" was first coined by the 50501 Movement, a grassroots organization that pushes back against what they call "the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies."

How to watch Saturday's "No Kings" protests

FOX 29 will be livestreaming "No Kings" events throughout the city on Saturday, starting early Saturday morning. Our coverage will start at 7:30 a.m. You can watch the demonstrations live on the FOX Local app and on the FOX 29 YouTube channel.