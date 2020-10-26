How Tooth Fairy gifts inspired a Bucks County girl to give back to her community

A local girl is trying to make the world a better place. She has a great idea and a little help from the Tooth Fairy.

On most days, six-year-old Ryleigh Favro can be found bouncing on her trampoline in her upper Southampton backyard. She also cares for her six chickens and one duck that live under her playhouse.

“This one is Blue…because she is going to grow up to be a blue color,” Ryleigh said.

Ryleigh just started first grade and recently lost her third tooth. She is still reeling from the excitement because the Tooth Fairy left $45 for her.

“My house was $15. My Mom-mom’s house was $15 and my Nanny’s house was $15,” Ryleigh explained.

After the Tooth Fairy flew to all the different houses, Ryleigh certainly had enough money to pick out a very nice gift for herself, but that is not what she decided to do with the money.

“I donated it. Because I wanted to help the hungry and the homeless people,” she said.

Ryleigh’s mom decided to raise money online for the Bucks County United Way and within the first 48 hours, they met their first goal of $1,500. Their campaign is still going strong.

