Human skeletal remains found in woods near Wissahickon Creek: police

The Brief Police found skeletal remains of an adult in the woods near Wissahickon Creek and Germantown Avenue on Monday evening. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the person, as the race and gender are not yet known. Authorities have not released any further details about the discovery.



Police say officers found skeletal remains of an adult in the woods near Wissahickon Creek and Germantown Avenue around 6:41 p.m. Monday, and investigators are working to identify the person.

What we know:

Philly police say at about 6:41 p.m. Monday they arrived to the woods near the intersection of Wissahickon Creek and Germantown Avenue and found adult skeletal remains.

Police have not determined the race or gender of the person due to the condition of the remains.

Investigators say the Medical Examiner’s Office will handle the recovery and identification process.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the person died, how long the remains were in the woods, or whether foul play is suspected.