Hundreds of flights cancelled at Philadelphia International Airport ahead of nor'easter
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia International Airport has reported more than 300 cancellations on Saturday as a powerful nor'easter is forecasted to bring heavy snow and whipping winds.
The airport said the canceled flights include both outgoing and incoming planes. There were at least 78 cancellations and 267 delays for departing and arriving flights on Saturday.
According to officials, the number of cancellations is from airlines proactively canceling flights to and from the airport on Saturday.
Forecasters believe Philadelphia will receive between 4 and 8 inches of snow during the nor'easter with strong wind gusts that could gust to 30 MPH.
"Philadelphia International Airport is responsible for 40 million square feet of surface on runways, taxiways and aprons, or the equivalent distance of driving from Philadelphia to Lexington, Kentucky," the airport said.
Live flight stats are available on the Philadelphia International Airport's Flight Aware page. Passengers and those picking up travelers should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates.
