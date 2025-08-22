Hurricane Erin: Floodwaters recede after offshore storm batters New Jersey coast

The Brief Hurricane Erin scraped the New Jersey coast overnight Friday, causing flooding and evacuations in some shore towns. A Coastal Flood Warning will last throughout the weekend, and forecasters continue to warn of dangerous rip currents. A gorgeous weekend is in store for Philadelphia and the Jersey shore with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.



Floodwaters receded in shore towns along the New Jersey coast on Friday as beachgoers were forced to work around the aftermath left behind by Hurricane Erin.

What we know:

While the worst of Erin's impact on the New Jersey coast might be over, forecasters are warning beachgoers to not let their guards down just yet this weekend.

A Coastal Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday will remain in effect through early Sunday morning in New Jersey and Delaware.

Although Hurricane Erin only scraped by the New Jersey coast, its impact overnight in beach towns like Sea Isle and Ocean City was undeniable.

Over a dozen people were rescued from cars submerged in floodwaters in Margate on Thursday night, and local restaurants served as temporary evacuation sites.

Emergency crews in Margate also dealt with a gas leak, an underground transformer fire and an electrical fire overnight Thursday as Erin battered the coast.

In preparation for the damaging storm, Gov. Phil Murphy issued a State of Emergency on Thursday.

Local perspective:

Despite the aftermath of Hurricane Erin's visit to the Jersey shore, beachgoers on Friday cautiously packed the beaches.

"We knew not to go out so far, so we were being cautious," Julianna Bomgard told FOX 29 News.

Some who visited the shore on Friday said they could feel the dangerous rip currents when the stepped into the water.

"It pulls you this way a lot," Alissa Zucaro said. "It doesn't feel safe."

What's next:

Anyone heading to the shore this weekend should wade into the water with caution, as dangerous rip currents are expected to persist through Sunday.

As for the weather, forecasters expect this weekend to be an absolute gem, with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.