Hurricane Erin: New Jersey remains under coastal flood advisory, state of emergency

The Brief Hurricane Erin impacts felt along the Jersey shore with flooding and rip currents. New Jersey governor declared a state of emergency Thursday. Coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 2 a.m. on Saturday.



Hurricane Erin's impacts have been felt up and down the Jersey Shore for the past few days, with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declaring a state of emergency across all 21 counties on Thursday. Coastal flood advisories remain in effect through 2 a.m. Saturday.

What we know:

New Jersey Gov. Murphy declared a state of emergency Thursday that remains in effect as Hurricane Erin continues to affect the region. A coastal flood advisory is in place, with residents urged to heed warnings about dangerous rip currents.

Despite the warnings, many residents and visitors in Sea Isle have been drawn to the ocean. Flooding could be seen yesterday in the area along the coast, but the weather is much calmer as of Friday morning.

Car tires could be seen disappearing in the floodwaters on Thursday evening with drivers struggling to navigate the streets.

One family from Doylestown, on their first trip to the shore, refused to let the hurricane ruin their experience. They, along with others, have been sharing pictures of the high water, which reached knee-deep levels in some areas.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Hurricane Erin rolls into Sea Isle, NJ, on Thursday, Aug. 21.

Those traveling down the shore today and this weekend are still advised to be mindful of powerful rip currents and safety warnings despite the weather appearing to be calmer Friday. Stay out of the water until it is fully safe.

What we don't know:

The full extent of the damage and how long recovery efforts will take remain unclear.

The community is advised to stay informed and follow official updates.

The Source: Information from New Jersey's governor's office and local safety advisories.



