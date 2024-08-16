Hurricane Ernesto to bring dangerous rip currents to Jersey shore this weekend

As Hurricane Ernesto continues to churn off the east coast, forecasters hundreds of miles away are warning of dangerous rip currents caused by the Category 2 storm.

The National Weather Service warned beachgoers on Thursday of "dangerous rip currents" along with 5-8 foot waves this weekend at Jersey shore beaches.

The weather warning will last from Saturday night through Monday night. While the U.S. remains hundreds of miles off Ernesto's path, forecasters expect U.S. ocean waters to remain unsettled as the storm spins up the Atlantic.

Ernesto is expected to strengthen further on Friday before it passes near or over Bermuda on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions including strong winds and life-threatening floods were expected to start affecting Bermuda on Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was forecast to dump between 6 and 12 inches of rain, with up to 15 inches in isolated areas. Forecasters noted that Ernesto was a large hurricane, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 70 miles (110 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 265 miles (425 kilometers).

Ernesto previously battered the northeast Caribbean, where it left hundreds of thousands of people without power and water in Puerto Rico after swiping past the U.S. territory as a tropical storm.

Ernesto is the fifth named storm and the third hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.